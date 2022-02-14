Russia reports over 180,400 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,456 over the past day to 14,313,965, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The daily case tally was the lowest since February 8, when 165,643 cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.3%.

As many as 10,451 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 17.4% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 56 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 28 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region. The spread of the Omicron strain has been recorded in 84 regions.