Russia interested in cooperation with Greece in combating pandemic — Lavrov
Russia is ready to develop cooperation with Greece in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"We are also interested in the development of cooperation with Greece, and with other European countries, in combating the novel coronavirus infection and overcoming its impacts," he said.
The Russian top diplomat noted that such cooperation "would promote the expansion of ties in the sphere of tourism and the resumption of air service."
"By the way, despite the pandemic, more than 170,000 Russians visited Greece last year," Lavrov added.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani National Confederation of Employers' Organizations ensures active co-op between local, foreign businessmen
Azerbaijan interested in attracting Islamic financial instruments - National Confederation of Employers' Organizations
Turkey continues supporting just cause of its friends and brothers, such as Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister
Head of executive authority should go to all villages and meet with their residents - President Ilham Aliyev
We have not received single manat of assistance or loan from anyone to revive Karabakh and Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev
It would be wrong to say that all problems of Baku been resolved, of course - President Ilham Aliyev
Jobs should be provided to young people who were ready to sacrifice their lives - President Ilham Aliyev
Situation in Azerbaijani districts must be thoroughly analyzed and special attention must be paid to existing problems - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of Nizami, Narimanov and Kurdamir districts in video format (PHOTO/VIDEO)