Presidents of Russia and France discuss situation in Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20
Trend:
Presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kremlin.
During a telephone conversation, a detailed exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine was held.
