MOEX index down 0.74% as morning trading on Moscow Exchange opens
The morning session on the Russian stock market opened with the decline of the ruble-denominated MOEX index, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
As of 07:00 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index fell by 0.74% to 3,368.09 points, but by 07:16 am Moscow time it turned to growth and went up 1.55% to 3,444.87 points.
The cost of an April futures contract for Brent crude on the London ICE grew by 0.15% to $93.68 per barrel. The price of a futures contract for WTI crude edged down by 0.03% to $90.18 per barrel.
