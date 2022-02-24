Flights to some airports in southern Russia temporarily suspended - Federal Agency for Air Transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The flights to several airports in southern Russia have been temporarily suspended since February 24, 2022, 03:45 (GMT+3), Trend reports with reference to the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).

“The restriction is valid till 03:45 (GMT+3) March 2, 2022,” the message said. “The activity of some airports, namely, Rostov (Platov International Airport), Krasnodar Pashkovsky Airport, Anapa (Vityazevo Airport), Gelendzhik Airport, Elista International Airport, Stavropol Airport, Belgorod Airport, Bryansk International Airport, Oryol Yuzhny Airport, Kursk airport, Voronezh International Airport, Simferopol International Airport, has been temporarily suspended.”

“The Russian aviation structures do not recommend passengers of the upcoming flights and those who meet passengers to arrive at airports,” the message said. “All changes in the schedule of airports and airlines must be clarified on the official websites of airports and airlines, as well as via social networks.”