General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces denies information about landing of Russian troops in Odessa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

The Ukrainian Air Force repels an air attack, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, Trend reports with reference to Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

“The Russian armed forces are intensively shelling Ukraine’s eastern positions and also launched missile attacks and bombarded the airfields in Ukraine’s Boryspil, Ozerny, Kulbakin, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk, Chornobayivka, as well as on military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 24 at 05:00 (GMT+2),” the message said. “The opposing side began shelling the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border.”

"The defense forces are in full combat readiness, they have held and are holding the defensive positions. The situation is under control," the message says.

The General Staff said that the information about the landing of the Russian troops in Odessa is false.