Russia's armored vehicles move towards Kyiv and Nizhyn - mayor of Chernihiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The fighting in the suburbs of Ukrainian Chernihiv has intensified again, part of the Russian forces bypassed the city and moved towards Kyiv and Nizhyn, Chernihiv Mayor Vladislav Atroshenko said, Trend reports citing RBK-Ukraine.

"A large number of armored vehicles and personnel went around Chernihiv to Kyiv and Nizhyn. Chernihiv units of the armed forces give a worthy response," the mayor said.