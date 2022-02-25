Russia's armored vehicles move towards Kyiv and Nizhyn - mayor of Chernihiv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The fighting in the suburbs of Ukrainian Chernihiv has intensified again, part of the Russian forces bypassed the city and moved towards Kyiv and Nizhyn, Chernihiv Mayor Vladislav Atroshenko said, Trend reports citing RBK-Ukraine.
"A large number of armored vehicles and personnel went around Chernihiv to Kyiv and Nizhyn. Chernihiv units of the armed forces give a worthy response," the mayor said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aimed at reinforcing regional security - MFA
Members of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center film video address on 30th anniversary of Khojaly Genocide (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)