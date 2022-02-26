Putin, Pashinyan discuss implementation of agreements on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation, according to the Kremlin website on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The exchange of views continued on the practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Karabakh dated November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border."