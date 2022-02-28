Russia expresses strong protest to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

On February 28, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S. A. Ryabkov met with US Ambassador to Moscow J. Sullivan, Trend reports citing the press service of Russian MFA.

"The ambassador was strongly protested in connection with the actions of hostile elements near Russian diplomatic missions in the United States and the inaction in a number of cases of American law enforcement agencies responsible for the security of foreign diplomatic missions. A demand was conveyed to urgently take comprehensive measures to ensure the inviolability of Russian foreign missions, protect the life and health of their employees and family members, in accordance with Washington's international obligations."

Some other issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon, including in the military-political sphere.