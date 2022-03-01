General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces discloses death toll among Russian servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

Some 5,710 Russian servicemen were killed from February 24 to March 1 during the military conflict between Russia and Ukrane, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

According to the message, 200 Russian servicemen were detained.

Among the destroyed and damaged military equipment are:

29 aircraft,

29 helicopters,

198 tanks,

846 armored fighting vehicles,

77 artillery systems,

7 air defense systems,

24 multiple launch rocket systems,

60 fuel and lubricant tanks,

3 operational-tactical UAVs,

2 motor boats,

305 cars.

“The data is being specified,” the message said. “It is hard to calculate due to the intensive hostilities.”