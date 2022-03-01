Mexico declines to impose any sanctions on Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
Mexico will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, Trend reports via Reuters.
"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," Lopez Obrador said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
Active participation of Azerbaijani people in vaccination leads to formation of herd immunity - Health Ministry
Azerbaijan shows wisdom and courage towards international law - former PM of Bosnia and Herzegovina (VIDEO)