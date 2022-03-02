Apple stops selling its goods through Russian online store

Apple is putting on hold sales of its products and limits its services in Russia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And We have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens," the statement says.

Apple has stopped selling its goods through its Russian online store, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the website, all goods are "currently unavailable."