Russia to possibly hold peace talks with Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
Trend:
The Russian delegation will arrive at the venue of a new round of talks on March 2 and will be ready for a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.
"This afternoon, our delegation will be in place and will wait for the Ukrainian negotiators. The delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight," Peskov said.
To a clarifying question about the place of the new meeting, the Kremlin representative replied he would not name it in advance.
In general, he noted the presence of "a certain piece of conflicting information" on the subject of negotiations in the media.
