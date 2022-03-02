Ukraine's delegation to arrive for peace talks on March 3
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
Trend:
The Russian delegation arrived for peace talks in the same composition, and the Ukrainian delegation will arrive on March 3, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.
According to the previous information, the second round of negotiations will be held in the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, Brest region of Belarus.
