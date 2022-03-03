Russia and Ukraine manage to find mutual understanding on some issues - Medinsky

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky called the agreements reached with the Ukrainian side following the results of the second round of negotiations a significant progress. In particular, the parties agreed on humanitarian corridors for the population, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The main issue that has been resolved today is the issue of saving people, civilians, who found themselves in the zone of combat clashes. Therefore, the parties - representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - agreed on the format of the regime for maintaining humanitarian corridors for the exit of the civilian population, a possible temporary cessation of hostilities in the sector of the humanitarian corridor for the period of the exit of the civilian population. I think this is significant progress," he said.

Medinsky noted that during the talks the parties discussed three blocks of issues - military, international humanitarian and the issue of a future political settlement of the conflict. "The positions are absolutely clear, they are written down point by point. We managed to find mutual understanding for some of them," he said.