Russian, Egyptian leaders agree to continue close cooperation in tourism
Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, have agreed to continue close cooperation in the spheres of tourism and agriculture, the Kremlin press service said on Wednesday after their telephone conversation, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The leaders discussed issues of the further development of strategic partnership between Russia and Egypt, including the implementation of large-scale joint projects in the energy and industry sectors.
"Both sides expressed interest in continuing close cooperation in the tourist and agrarian sectors," it said.
