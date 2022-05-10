Russia records another 4,531 coronavirus cases per day

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,531 to 18,237,227 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.02%, or the lowest since April 20, 2020.

As many as 1,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down 17.9% from the previous day. Hospitalizations declined in 47 regions of the country and rose in 27 regions.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,014 to 17,614,371 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. A total of 5,969 recoveries were confirmed on Monday. According to data from the crisis center, 96.6% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities rose by 101 in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 377,150. On Monday, 103 deaths were reported.