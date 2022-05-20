Russia records 5,089 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,089 over the past day to 18,283,706, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,081 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 38 regions, while in 40 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 2,117 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 368 over the past day versus 365 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,767,561, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 357 over the past day versus 352 a day earlier, reaching 1,526,265.