West tries to pin blame on Russia after making numerous mistakes, Putin says

Western countries "have made a bunch of mistakes," which resulted in the food crisis, and now they are looking for somebody else to pin the blame on, considering Moscow to be the most suitable candidate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 channel on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Our partners have made a bunch of mistakes themselves, and now they are looking for someone to blame. And of course, the most convenient candidate in this regard is Russia," he noted referring to the situation with food and fertilizers.