Russian budget revenues up 35.3% in Q1 — Accounts Chamber

Federal budget revenues surged by 35.3% or by 1.87 trillion rubles ($30.3 bln) annually in the first quarter of 2022, the Russian Accounts Chamber said in its flash report on the budget performance, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Compared to January-March 2021, federal budget revenues moved up by 1,869.6 bln rubles or by 35.3%," according to the report.

Oil and gas revenues soared by 1.8 times or by 1.3 trillion rubles ($21.1 bln) as a result of the Urals oil price increase and the US dollar rate against the ruble. Non-oil and gas revenues had an upsurge by 513.6 bln rubles ($8.3 bln) or by 13.9%.

"Total federal budget revenues stood at 7,169.5 bln rubles ($116.5 bln) or 28.7% of the forecast total amount of revenues, including oil and gas revenues - 2,974.3 bln rubles ($48.1 bln) or 31.2% of the forecast total amount of revenues; non-oil and gas revenues: 4,195.2 bln rubles ($68 bln) or 27.1% of the forecast total amount of revenues," the Accounts Chamber said.