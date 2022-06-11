Putin signs into law bills on annulling compliance with ECHR rulings in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law the bills on non-compliance with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Russia, according to the corresponding documents published on the official portal of legal information on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Thus, the ECHR rulings against Russia adopted after March 15, 2022 (the date when Russia announced its exit from the Council of Europe - TASS) will not be implemented, while compensation payments according to the ECHR’s rulings will be made only in rubles and only to accounts in Russian banks. That said, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office will be able to make payments according to the ECHR decisions until January 1, 2023.