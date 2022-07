BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Iran on July 19, to take part in the heads of Astana process guarantor states, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We can confirm that the president's trip to Iran is being prepared," Peskov said.

He also noted that while in Iran, Putin will meet his Iranian and Turkish colleagues Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan there.