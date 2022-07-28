NASA says Russia told it plans to remain part of ISS until 2028

A senior NASA official said on Wednesday that Russia had informed US space officials that it was planning to remain part of the International Space Station (ISS) at least until 2028, when it plant to built its own space station, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We're not getting any indication at any working level that anything's changed," Kathy Lueders, NASA's space operations chief, told Reuters.

Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s key priority in space exploration will be to build a Russian space station.