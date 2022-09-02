Russian exports to Morocco double in 1H 2022

Russian exports to the Kingdom of Morocco doubled in the first half of 2022, Russia’s Trade Representative to the country Artyom Tsingamzgvrishvili told TASS on Friday.

"Russia has continued boosting supplies of its products to Morocco in 2022, which was highlighted by 1H results. Exports to the kingdom doubled year-on-year to over $950 mln, due to which bilateral trade also almost doubled, practically reaching $1.2 bln. According to our projections, the positive trend will persist by the end of the year as well," he said.

"Currently Morocco is still Russia’s third-largest trade partner in Africa after Egypt and Algeria," the diplomat added.