Traffic in the Bosporus Strait was suspended late on Thursday due to an engine failure of a Russia-bound bulk carrier, the Turkish Coast Guard department said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The department told TASS that the 190-meter-long Annita dry cargo ship, en route from the Turkish port of Tuzla to Russia’s Port Kavkaz, had experienced an engine failure while sailing through the waterway.

On a request from the ship’s captain, two tugboats and a boat with a harbor pilot have been sent for help.