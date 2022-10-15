Russia to keep oil production at 9.9 mln barrels daily in November

Russia’s oil production will remain flat month over month at 9.9 mln barrels daily in November, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are seeing 9.9 mln barrels daily at present. We expect 9.9 mln barrels per day [in November]," the official said.

At the same time, Novak allowed that in December it is possible to adjust the level of production. "We will see how our companies will adapt to the European embargo," he noted.