UN will seek extension of grain deal from Moscow — source

The main purpose of the visit to Moscow of UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths and Director General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan is to clarify the prospects for the extension and possible expansion of agreements on the export of grain and food across the Black Sea, a source in the organization told TASS, Trend reports.

It was reported earlier that Griffiths and Grynspan would travel to Moscow on Sunday. The source specified that meetings are planned at the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, including with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

The source clarified that during the upcoming visit, UN representatives expect to get a clearer understanding of Moscow's position on extending the grain deal after its expiration at the end of November, but final agreements will most likely be reached later.

Agreements on food exports across the Black Sea from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for 120 days. The UN has repeatedly indicated that they support extending the grain deal. At the same time, the second part of the agreements - a memorandum of understanding between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the UN on facilitating the export of food and fertilizers from Russia - was concluded for a period of three years.