Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 8,672 - crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,672 over the past day, a new low since July 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

That brought the total number of cases to 21,372,935.

A day earlier, Russia reported 9,348 new cases.

COVID-19 death toll rose by 88 over the past day, down from 90 a day earlier. The death toll climbed to a total of 389,537.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 10,578 over the past day, reaching 20,719,106. Recoveries totaled 15,035 a day before.

As many as 662 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, compared with 1,466 a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 73 regions, while in 7 other regions the figure increased.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 756 over the past day versus 865 a day earlier, reaching 3,225,014, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 536 over the past day versus 539 a day earlier, reaching 1,782,097.