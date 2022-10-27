Russia’s international reserves dropped by $3.4 bln to $541 bln over week

Russia’s international reserves declined by $3.4 bln or by 0.6% and totaled $541 bln as of October 21, 2022, the Central Bank said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"International reserves as of October 21 amounted to $541 bln, having dropped by $3.4 bln or by 0.6% under the effect of negative revaluation," the regulator said.

International reserves stood at $544.4 bln as of October 14.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.