Alcohol production in Russia up 12% in January-October year-on-year

Alcohol production in Russia gained 12% in January - October 2022 year-on-year and amounted to 158.7 mln decaliters, according to files released by the Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The production of alcoholic beverages with ethanol content above 9% rose by 11.6% in the reporting period to 91.65 mln decaliters, the Service said. Particularly, vodka production added 7.7% to over 67 mln decaliters. The production of cognac increased by 14.7% to 7.2 mln decaliters, the production of liqueurs and spirits with alcohol content up to 25% plunged by 74.3% to 635,200 decaliters, while the production of liqueurs and spirits with alcohol content above 25% surged by 42.6% to 10.8 mln decaliters.

The production of low-alcoholic beverages gained 33.4% in January-October to 15.3 mln decaliters. Wines production rose by 7.5% to 51.8 mln decaliters, including 27 mln decaliters of still wines (up by 9.1%), 11.7 mln decaliters of sparkling wines (up by 26.7%), and 8.7 mln decaliters of fruit wines (up by 1.2%).

The production of liqueur wines climbed 5.2-fold in the reporting period to 552,300 decaliters. Meanwhile, the production of winy beverages without ethanol dropped by 35.4% to 3.35 mln decaliters, whereas the production of winy beverages with ethanol lost 48.3% to 69,800 decaliters.