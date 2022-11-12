Russia records 5,514 daily COVID cases, crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,514 over the past day to 21,494,588, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday. A day earlier, 5,554 daily cases were recorded, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 1,188 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 32 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,248 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 975 over the past day versus 925 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,240,152 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 355 over the past day versus 328 a day earlier, reaching 1,790,269.