Russia reports 5,445 new daily COVID-19 cases

Confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,445 in the past day with 62 fatalities, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day before, Russia registered 5,546 new daily COVID-19 cases and 60 fatalities, totaling 21,531,012 and 391,395, respectively, the latest data suggest.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries increased by 6,621 in the past day compared to 6,888 a day before, totaling 20,939,481, the crisis center reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Russia totaled 1,063 cases in the past day compared to 1,136 a day before (a decline of 6.4%). Novel coronavirus hospitalizations grew in 32 and declined in 40 Russian regions and remained unchanged in 13 other constituent entities, the crisis center reported.