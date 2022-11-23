Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Russia

Russia’s annual inflation down to 12.3% — Economy Ministry

Russia Materials 23 November 2022 21:35 (UTC +04:00)
Russia’s annual inflation down to 12.3% — Economy Ministry

Follow Trend on

Annual inflation in Russia geared down to 12.3% from November 15 to 21 from 12.4% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development says in its price review, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The rise in the prices in the food segment accelerated to 0.14% on account of higher price appreciation rates for fruits and vegetables. Deflation at the same time continued for foods, except vruits and vegetables. Prices gained 0.07% in the nonfood sector during the reporting week (no price hike a week earlier). Prices remained almost flat at the last-year level for regulated and tourist services," the Ministry said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more