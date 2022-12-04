Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,598 over the past day - crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,598 over the past day to 21,617,601, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 722 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 45.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 66 regions, while in 13 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,324 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,136 over the past day, versus 1,187 a day earlier, reaching 3,261,716, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 812 over the past day versus 798 a day earlier, reaching 1,801,896.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,589 over the past day, reaching 21,018,980, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 55 over the past day to 392,231, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.