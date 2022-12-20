Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran should intensify energy co-op - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran should intensify work on unifying the energy systems of the three countries, Minister of Energy of Russia Nikolai Shulginov said during a meeting with Minister of Energy of Iran Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Trend reports citing TASS.

"One of the priority issues that must be taken into account in the implementation of the project is ensuring the reliability of the energy systems of Russia and Iran and the stability of their parallel operation," Russian minister said.

Moreover, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of the Sirik thermal power plant (TPP) project in Iran, as well as interaction in the field of electric grid economy. At the same time, the Iranian side stressed the interest in cooperation in the construction of TPPs and renewable generation, as well as in joint projects in Iran using Russian energy equipment, including gas turbines.

"Russian companies are interested in cooperation with Iranian partners on gas turbine technologies and the establishment of their joint production. There is a lot of potential for cooperation here," Shulginov said.