Russia records 5,197 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,197 over the past day to 21,774,824, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 5,335 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,262 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in eight regions, while in 63 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 528 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,076 over the past day versus 1,024 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,294,166, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 851 over the past day versus 882 a day earlier, reaching 1,824,738.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,692 over the past day, reaching 21,176,667, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 5,577 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 393,492, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.