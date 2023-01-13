Russia’s international reserves up 2.59% in December 2022

Russia’s international reserves increased by 2.59% or by $14.7 bln over the last month and totaled $581.989 bln as of January 1, 2023, the Central Bank said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Reserves totaled $ 630.627 bln as of the like date of the last year. Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.