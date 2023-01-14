Russia registers 5,102 Covid cases, 46 fatalities in 24 hours

The number of confirmed Covid cases in Russia has increased by 5,102 to 21,851,824 in the past 24 hours, the federal Covid anti-crisis center told reporters Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The number of fatalities has increased by 46 to 394,355.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,887 to 21,271,432.

A total of 1,585 new cases were registered in Moscow, which brings the total case count to 3,316,606. In the past 24 hours, 14 people died while 1,005 people recovered from the disease.