Russia’s grain harvest reaches 153.8 mln tons in 2022

Russia’s grain harvest in 2022 in net weight amounted to 153.8 mln metric tons, including 104.4 mln metric tons of wheat, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the report, in 2021 the grain harvest in Russia amounted to 121.4 mln metric tons in net weight, in 2020 - 133.5 mln metric tons. In 2021, the wheat harvest in Russia in net weight amounted to 76.1 mln metric tons.

Rosstat noted that the harvest of rye rose to 2.2 mln metric tons from 1.7 mln metric tons in 2021, the corn harvest fell to 11.8 mln metric tons from 15.2 mln metric tons.

At the same time, the harvest of oats in 2022 amounted to 4.56 mln metric tons against 3.78 mln metric tons in 2021, rice - 797,500 metric tons against 1.076 mln metric tons, buckwheat - 1.2 mln metric tons against 919,100 tons, millet - 3.1 mln metric tons against 3.7 mln metric tons. Sunflower seeds harvest in 2022 decreased to 14.5 mln metric tons from 15.7 mln metric tons in 2021, soybeans - rose to 5.8 mln metric tons from 4.8 mln metric tons.

In addition, according to the report, the sugar beet harvest in 2022 amounted to 41.7 mln metric tons against 41.2 mln metric tons in 2021. The potato harvest reached 18.7 mln metric tons against 17.9 mln metric tons.