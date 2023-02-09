Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Household gas explosion causes partial collapse of apartment block in Novosibirsk

Russia Materials 9 February 2023 06:47 (UTC +04:00)
A household explosion caused a partial collapse of an apartment block in Novosibirsk, Novosibirsk region governor Andrey Tranvnikov said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As a result of a household gas explosion, a five-storey building in Leneinaya Street partially collapsed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Witnesses say that the explosion was followed by fire.

One person has been killed and four more have been injured in a household gas explosion in an apartment block in Novosibirsk, the regional health ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Twelve ambulance cars have been sent to the site. As of now, one person died, four were injured," it said.

