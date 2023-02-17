Russia detects over 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since October 13

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,359 over the past day to 22,137,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

This is the first time that more than 15,000 daily infections are recorded since October 13, 2022.

As many as 1,510 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 0.4% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 33 regions, while in 43 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,516 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,196 over the past day, versus 3,782 a day earlier, reaching 3,394,089, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,427 over the past day versus 1,308 a day earlier, reaching 1,864,104.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,245 over the past day, reaching 21,484,054, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.