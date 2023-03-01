Russian Energy Ministry to address exchange, customs data in oil price monitoring

The Russian Energy Ministry has approved the procedure of Russian export oil prices monitoring, Trend reports citing TASS.

The relevant order was signed by Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov on February 28 and will be effective from March 4.

According to the order, monthly monitoring will cover Urals prices from Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports and ESPO oil blend prices from Kozmino port under FOB terms.

The Ministry will monitor oil prices on the basis of data to be provided by St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, Argus and Russian customs. Urals and ESPO prices will be compared with key foreign blends on global markets.