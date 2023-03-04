Russia records 14,049 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,049 over the past day to 22,328,569, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 14,516 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,571 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, a 1.6% rise from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 37 regions, while in 39 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,546 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,399 over the past day versus 2,427 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,429,384, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,407 over the past day versus 1,334 a day earlier, reaching 1,883,225.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,462 over the past day, reaching 21,668,320, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

A day earlier some 11,512 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 39 over the past day, reaching 396,255, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

A day earlier, 40 COVID-19 deaths were registered.