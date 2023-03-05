Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 13,559

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,559 over the past day to 22,342,28, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 840 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 65 regions, while in 11 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,571 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,056 over the past day against 2,399 a day earlier, reaching 3,431,440, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,499 over the past day against 1,407 a day earlier, reaching 1,884,724.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,936 over the past day, reaching 21,677,256, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 11,462 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 43over the past day and reached 396,298, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered.