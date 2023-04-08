Russia registers 8,955 new Covid cases, 37 fatalities in 24 hours

In the past 24 hour, 8,955 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, with 37 fatalities, the federal anti-crisis center told reporters Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

One day earlier, 8,915 cases and 38 fatalities were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 22,706,980 cases and 397,534 deaths have been registered.

In the past 24 hours, 9,956 patients have recovered, bringing the total recovery count to 22,080,949.

In Moscow, 1,317 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, with 8 fatalities and 1,379 recoveries.

A total of 891 new cases were registered in St. Petersburg, with 6 fatalities and 1,028 recoveries.