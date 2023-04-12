Russian Strategic Missile Forces test advanced combat supplying in ICBM launch

The Strategic Missile Forces of Russia have carried out a test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On April 11, 2023, the combat crew of the Strategic Missile Troops successfully launched the intercontinental ballistic missile of the land-based mobile missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Multiservice Training Ground in the Astrakhan Region," the report said.

The launch was aimed at testing the advanced military supplying of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the ministry noted, adding that "the launch permitted proving that the <�…> solutions used in the development of new strategic missile complexes are correct.".

The exercise head hit the hypothetical target at the Sary-Shagan proving ground in Kazakhstan to the specified accuracy, according to the report. "The launch fully dispatched its mission," the Defense Ministry said.