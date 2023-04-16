Putin hold working meeting with visiting Chinese defense minister – spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Putin held a working meeting with China’s State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu," he said, adding that further details will follow.

The Russian defense ministry said on April 14 that Li Shangfu will pay his first foreign visit as defense minister to Russia on April 16-18. He plans to have talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, to discuss "the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, as well as current issues of global and regional security."