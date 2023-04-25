Russian GDP expected to grow by 1-2% in 2023

The Russian economy embarks on a positive path since July 2022 and GDP will grow by 1-2% as of 2023 year-end, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said at the Znanie (Knowledge) educational marathon, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Our economy is at the stage of establishment and economic growth since last July. We see now that our economy, having dropped to the minimal point last June, embarked on the positive path. Confidence levels of the business arte record high. The unemployment rate has never been so low in our country. GDP will grow by 1-2% as of 2023 year-end," Oreshkin said.

According to the forecast made by the Central Bank, dynamics of the Russian economy this year may vary from minus 1% to plus 1%. The Ministry of Economic Development anticipates in its turn that GDP would grow by 1.2% in 2023.