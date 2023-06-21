4.8 earthquake jolts Kamchatka’s coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. An earthquake with a magnitude 4.8 occurred in the Pacific Ocean between the Kamchatka Peninsula and Bering Island, which is part of the Commander Islands, of the Russian Federation, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 145 km west of the village of Nikolskoye, located on Bering Island, 164 km southeast of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk. The hearth lay at a depth of 26 km.