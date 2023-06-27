Wagner PMC wouldn't be able to seize Moscow during attempted coup - Russia's National Guard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Head of the National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardiya), Viktor Zolotov, said that the Wagner PMC would not have been able to enter Moscow during the attempted mutiny, Trend reports.

He explained that the rapid advance of Wagner Group across the country was due to the large concentration of forces around the capital.

According to him, any provocations that arose in the capital in the context of the rebellion would have been suppressed.

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner PMC, claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was striking behind the Wagner group and asserted that there were casualties. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the situation a provocation and stated that the information did not correspond to reality.

Prigozhin had issued a menacing ultimatum to march towards Moscow. However, on June 25, Prigozhin unexpectedly struck a deal to relocate to Belarus. On June 27, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has terminated the criminal case against Wagner chief. The Kremlin assured him and his troops of immunity from prosecution, and provided an option for those interested to enlist in the regular Russian armed forces by signing contracts.